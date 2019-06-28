The Dalai Lama insists his female successor should have an "attractive face"

Ahead of his 84th birthday, the Dalai Lama is once again insisting that, if his successor is a woman, she must be physically attractive. The Nobel Peace Prize winner doubled down on the idea during an interview with BBC News Thursday.

"If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," the 14th Dalai Lama told reporter Rajini Vaidyanathan. If not, "people, I think prefer, not see her, that face."

This was perhaps the most surprising moment in the interview. I asked the Dalai Lama if he stood by his earlier comment that if his successor was female, she should be attractive. He said he did. Watch here:#DalaiLama #BBCDalaiLama. pic.twitter.com/QAy0EFDZTT — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) June 27, 2019

Vaidyanathan tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. "It's about who you are inside, isn't it?"

"Yes, I think both," he said. "Real beauty is inner beauty, that's true. But we're human beings. I think the appearance is also important."

This isn't the first time the Tibetan religious leader has brought up the physical beauty of a potential successor. In a 2015 BBC interview, he made similar comments, noting that a female Dalai Lama should be attractive, otherwise she would be of "not much use."

His comments immediately sparked outrage online.

The Dalai Lama said a female successor would have to be hot. We are so far past seven in the seals of the apocalypse department https://t.co/h3EL5CXtwk — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 28, 2019

Having to cancel the Dalai Lama is about as 2019 as it gets https://t.co/VHUPNRJSdF — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 28, 2019

Nothing is more 2019 than finding out the Dalai Lama is an incel. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 28, 2019

When even the Dalai Lama disappoints you is peak 2019. https://t.co/GnMI7jimAt — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2019

The Dalai Lama also discussed his views on President Donald Trump during the interview. The two have never met, despite his close relationships with some former presidents. He specifically criticized Mr. Trump for what he believes is his "lack of moral principle."

"When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad," he also said of the situation at the border. "America should take a global responsibility."