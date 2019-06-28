The Dalai Lama insists his female successor should have an "attractive face"
Ahead of his 84th birthday, the Dalai Lama is once again insisting that, if his successor is a woman, she must be physically attractive. The Nobel Peace Prize winner doubled down on the idea during an interview with BBC News Thursday.
"If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," the 14th Dalai Lama told reporter Rajini Vaidyanathan. If not, "people, I think prefer, not see her, that face."
Vaidyanathan tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. "It's about who you are inside, isn't it?"
"Yes, I think both," he said. "Real beauty is inner beauty, that's true. But we're human beings. I think the appearance is also important."
This isn't the first time the Tibetan religious leader has brought up the physical beauty of a potential successor. In a 2015 BBC interview, he made similar comments, noting that a female Dalai Lama should be attractive, otherwise she would be of "not much use."
His comments immediately sparked outrage online.
The Dalai Lama also discussed his views on President Donald Trump during the interview. The two have never met, despite his close relationships with some former presidents. He specifically criticized Mr. Trump for what he believes is his "lack of moral principle."
"When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad," he also said of the situation at the border. "America should take a global responsibility."