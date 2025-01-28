Dads can get postpartum depression too. Here's what to know about symptoms, causes.

How men's minds and bodies may change after they become parents

Postpartum depression isn't just something new moms can struggle with — studies show new dads can also be affected.

In the United States, about 1 in 7 women experiences postpartum depression — but more awareness is being brought to men, who can also experience the mental health condition associated with intense feelings of sadness, anxiety and exhaustion.

"We had to have awareness about postpartum depression in women, then postpartum anxiety disorder in women, and now postpartum depression in men, which is a real thing in about 10% of men," CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook said on "CBS Mornings Plus" Tuesday.

Postpartum depression symptoms in men

Symptoms of postpartum depression symptoms in men "can be tricky," LaPook said, as they might be mistaken as something else.

"When you're a new father, a new parent, you're tired, you may be sad, you may feel like out of control, but there are some specific things that are very typical of postpartum depression in men," he said, including:

Increase in irritability or anger

Increased isolation

Increase in risky behavior, including things like gambling and substance abuse

What causes postpartum depression in men?

Both physiological and environmental factors play a role in men developing postpartum depression.

While men don't have as dramatic of hormonal changes as women do during pregnancy, LaPook said there are studies showing testosterone level can go down during and after a partner's pregnancy.

"The skin-to-skin that women want to have with the baby — now they're encouraging skin-to-skin with men, because it's been shown, even just holding the baby, to increase oxytocin levels and bonding," he said.

Sleepless nights with a newborn and new parent worries also play a role in mental health.

"It's a combination as always," he said. "We all remember those times in the middle of the night when you feel out of control."

And while studies show men have the highest levels of postpartum depression during the first 3 to 6 months after birth, LaPook says it's important to remember it can happen anytime.

"You really want to be aware of it," he said, adding research shows postpartum depression can have a lasting negative impact on kids.