1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Texas church

A woman is dead and another person was critically wounded in a shooting at a church parking lot in the Texas city of Cypress, police said Thursday. The Harris County Sheriff's department tweeted "no suspect in custody at this time."

UPDATE: One female is confirmed deceased and another is wounded in critica condition. Shooting occurred in the church parking lot. No suspect in custody at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

Police also tweeted: "There are no other reports of injuries at this time and the scene at the church is under control."

The incident took place at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

A reporter with the station posted an image of first responders at the scene.

Here’s the scene outside of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress. The parking lot is full of cars, now surrounded by crime scene tape. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/7LdcE1lffu — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 18, 2019

KHOU-TV has been reporting from the scene and have been livestreaming.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.