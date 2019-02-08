Customs officer shoots, injures man at U.S.-Mexico border

A U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Arizona has reopened following a shooting in which U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said one of their officers shot the driver of a vehicle attempting to cross into Mexico.

Teresa Small, a CPB spokesperson, told The Associated Press the driver survived the shooting. The driver was transported to a local hospital, CPB said in a statement. The officer was not injured.

On Thursday night, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino told the Arizona Daily Star newspaper that the driver died following the shooting. Garino told the paper the driver refused to stop and tried to run over the officer.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had the headline the driver had died, citing the mayor's comments. The story has been updated.