The case against Curtis Flowers

The Mississippi prosecutor whose murder conviction of Curtis Flowers was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court says he doesn't understand the Court's decision. Addressing the ruling for the first time on television, District Attorney Doug Evans maintains Flowers is guilty of the quadruple murder he tried him for six times, keeping Flowers behind bars for 23 years. Flowers, appearing in his first television interview, says all of Evans's cases should be examined. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on this extraordinary case made famous by a podcast on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.

Three of Evans's convictions of Flowers were overturned on appeal due to prosecutorial misconduct. Two other trials resulted in hung juries. The sixth trial resulted in another conviction, which was eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. It found Flower's Constitutional rights were violated, mainly because, wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh, of the "relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of Black individuals."

Evans responded, "I can't understand that. Basically, what he is doing is accusing me like he was accused, before he was put on the Supreme Court." Of the 72 jurors in the six trials, 61 were white, all of whom voted to convict. Says Evans, "Race has nothing to do with our part of what we do. A lot of times race gets thrown in as an excuse when there is no defense."

Much of the evidence used to prosecute Flowers failed to hold up when scrutinized by reporters from The American Public Media podcast "In the Dark," which began reporting on the case in 2017. In addition, two key witnesses recanted their stories when interviewed.

Asked why he continued to prosecute Flowers, Evans replies, "Because I knew he was guilty. And the families knew he was guilty. And the families deserve justice."

Flowers' attorney, Rob McDuff, says he can't understand why the DA persisted. "You know, it is just preposterous that Doug Evans continues to say these things. But he's been called out on his deceptions, he's been called out on his misconduct time and time and time again," he says, referring to the overturned cases.

Flowers says Evans's actions in his case raise possibilities of more prosecutorial misconduct. "I believe every case Doug Evans ever handled should be looked into. I truly do… Lord knows I would hate to see this happen to someone else," he tells Alfonsi.

Flowers is now 50; he spent nearly half his life in prison, much of that on Death Row. The Mississippi Attorney General's Office dropped the charges against him after the Supreme Court ruling. He says he had some adjusting to do after all that prison time. "I'm so used to being in shackles, making little baby steps. So then when I'm turned loose and able to step like I want, man, it takes a lot of wind."