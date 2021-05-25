WNBA head coach suspended and fined for "offensive" comment about star player Liz Cambage's weight

Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller has been fined and suspended after his "inappropriate and offensive" comment toward Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage during a game on Sunday, the WNBA said.

Following the Sun's 76-65 win over the Aces, Cambage called out Miller after he complained to an WNBA official about a call, saying she weighs "300 pounds." Cambage pointed out she's 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds, and slammed Miller for his remarks.

"I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little White one," she said.

"Don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league," the Australian player said, adding that Miller was "lucky" it happened during a game.

The WNBA announced that he was suspended for one game and fined $10,000 for his comments. Miller apologized in a statement on Monday.

"During last night's game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight," Miller said.

"I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Miller will serve his suspension on Tuesday when the Sun visit the Seattle Storm.