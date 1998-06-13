Cubs Rally Over Phillies

Manager Jim Riggleman was relieved to see the Chicago Cubs end their three-game losing streak, no matter how it happened.

The Cubs rallied from a five-run deficit, aided by four Philadelphia errors, en route to a 10-8 win over the Phillies in 10 innings Saturday.

"We'll take it," Riggleman said. "It was looking pretty ugly in the beginning, but we were able to take advantage of some errors and put together a couple of big hits. It was a great comeback for us and it came at a good time to end a losing streak."

The top three hitters in the Cubs lineup Brant Brown, Mickey Morandini and Sammy Sosa went 8-for-14 with eight runs scored and five RBIs.

Sosa, who hit his 21st homer of the season and knocked in four runs, has 12 home runs and 29 RBIs in his last 14 games.

Morandini, playing against the team that traded him to the Cubs for Doug Glanville in the offseason, went 4-for-5 and scored four runs.

Brown, who homered earlier, opened up the Cubs 10th with a single off Jerry Spradlin (2-3). Morandini bunted for a single, and Brown continued to third when second baseman Mark Lewis made an error on Spradlin's throw.

Sosa hit a fly ball that put the Cubs ahead 7-6. Mark Grace singled and pinch-hitter Matt Mieske's suicide squeeze against Darrin Winston scored Morandini for an 8-6 lead.

After pinch-hitter Terrell Lowery failed on a squeeze bunt, Jose Hernandez hit a two-run double that made it 10-6.

"We'll take the gifts," said Grace, who felt like he got even after he committed two ninth-inning errors in the Phillies' 8-7 win on May 28. "They booted a couple of balls around, but we also got came up with some key hits. Brown and Sosa got us back into the game with their homers."

Terry Adams (5-3) pitched two scoreless innings.

Rod Beck took over to start the 10th and gave up RBI singles to Doug Glanville and Scott Rolen. Kevin Jordan flied out with two runners on base to end the game.

Philadelphia's two errors helped the Cubs tie it at 6 in the eighth. With one out, Morandini singled off starter Mark Portugal and Wayne Gomes relieved.

Sosa to hit a potential inning-ending, double-play grounder, but shortstop Desi Relaford misplayed the ball.

Grace singled to load the bases and Henry Rodriguez grounded to first baseman Jordan, who threw to second for a forceout. But Relaford's relay throw was dropped by Gomes at first for another error, and both Morandini and Sosa scored on the play.

"The wheels fell off in that inning," said Gomes. "My foot was off the bag. When I was trying to find the bag, I didn't catch the ball."

Mark Portugal pitched 7 1-3 innings but left with his fourth straight no decision. He struck out a season-high seven, allowed seven hits and didn't wlk a batter.

Philadelphia, which had a season-high 18 hits, took a 6-1 lead after five innings behind Bobby Abreu, who went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.

Portugal hit an RBI double in the second and Abreu homered in the third. Abreu singled during a two-run fifth.

Glanville, who had three hits, extended his hitting streak to 13 with a sixth-inning single. He is batting .403 (25-for-62) with three home runs during that stretch. He has also hit safely in 50 of his last 54 games.

"That's a game you have to win," Philadelphia manager Terry Francona said. "Not only did we give them extra outs, we made those errors with their dangerous hitters to follow. In the eighth, both were physical errors that really hurt us."

Notes: Chicago's Jeff Blauser has walked 33 times this season. The last Cub shortstop to walk 50 times in a season was Ivan DeJesus, who accomplished the feat four straight seasons from 1977-80. ... Sosa has 228 career home runs, and none have come with the bases loaded. ... The Phillies have stolen 15 consecutive bases, including three on Saturday. ... Philadelphia's Rico Brogna missed Saturday's game because of an inflamed right shoulder. He is listed as day-to-day. Brogna is 6-for-11 with two homers and 10 RBIs in three games against the Cubs this season. ... Gregg Jefferies was ejected in the sixth after arguing balls and strikes. ... The Cubs' 5-9 hitters went a combined 1-for-22 with 11 strikeouts.

