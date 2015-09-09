Waiting for the federal court to weigh in on Crosley Green

Crosley Green and "48 Hours"' Erin Moriarty before their 2015 interview. "48 Hours"

In May, "48 Hours" reported on the case of Crosley Green, a man serving life in a Florida prison for the 1989 murder of 22-year-old Chip Flynn. Flynn had been found fatally wounded in a remote citrus grove after his ex-girlfriend, Kim Hallock, told police that she and Flynn had been kidnapped by a black man and she managed to escape. After Hallock identified Green in a questionable photo lineup, Green was convicted by an all-white jury.

"48 Hours" reported the serious flaws in the case and new evidence pointing to Green's innocence. He is now waiting to see if a federal court will take on his case.

Click the links below to watch correspondent Erin Moriarty's full, raw interviews with key players in the case:

CHRISTOPHER WHITE | Former Assistant State's Attorney

Christopher White

Moriarty interviewed former Assistant State's Attorney Christopher White in April. He defends Green's conviction and explains why police did not suspect that Chip Flynn's ex-girlfriend, Kim Hallock, had anything to do with the crime.

PART 1: White defends Green's 1990 conviction and explains why police did not suspect that Chip Flynn's ex-girlfriend had anything to do with his murder

PART 2: White admits that the photo lineup used to identify Green as a suspect in Flynn's 1989 murder was problematic

PART 3: White defends Kim Hallock's story about what happened the night her former boyfriend, Flynn, was killed

PART 4: White addresses problems with the timeline Kim Hallock gave police

MARK RIXEY | FIRST RESPONDER

Mark Rixey

Moriarty interviewed former Brevard County, Fla., deputy sheriff Mark Rixey in 2014. Rixey was on road patrol the night Chip Flynn was killed and was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

PART 1: Rixey on being first to arrive after a report of a possible shooting in Brevard County, Fla.

PART 2: Rixey on his doubts about Crosley Green's guilt in the 1989 murder of Charles "Chip Flynn" in Brevard County, Fla.

PART 3: Rixey talks about mistakes made in the investigation into the murder of Chip Flynn in 1989

DIANE CLARKE | FIRST RESPONDER

Diane Clarke

Moriarty interviewed former patrol sergeant Diane Clarke in 2014. Clarke administered CPR to Chip Flynn when he was found wounded on April 4, 1989. She was able to speak with him before he died.

PART 1: Clarke on being an early responder to the report of a shooting in a Florida orange grove

PART 2: Clarke on being surprised by Kim Hallock's behavior

PART 3: Clarke on why she does not believe justice was served in this case

