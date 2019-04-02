Officials respond to explosion at Texas chemical plant

Emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, forcing two school districts to issue a shelter-in-place. There are reports of possible injuries and two Life Flight choppers are heading to the KMCO chemical plant, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a few "pops" were heard in the area. Images from the scene showed black smoke billowing throughout the area.

All campuses in Crosby and Sheldon independent school districts have been ordered to shelter in place. Crosby is located about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

