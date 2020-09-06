National Guard helicopters airlift trapped campers from wildfire in Sierra National Forest

At least 63 people were rescued Saturday night by National Guard helicopters as the fast-moving Creek Fire moved toward campgrounds in Sierra National Forest. At least two were severely injured, 10 moderately injured and 51 suffered minor or no injuries, the Fresno Fire Department tweeted.

A National Guard spokesman told CBS San Francisco that a Chinook helicopter had airlifted the first 50-60 evacuees to Fresno Airport — "Some of which have been injured by the flames of the fire."

"A Blackhawk helicopter is also involved in the rescue," Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma emailed at 10:22 p.m. "At the airport, emergency response, fire and medical elements from the 144th Fighter Wing are on hand to assist. Both rotary wings are returning to the fire site to evacuate more people immediately."

Photo from the cockpit of a ⁦@CalGuard⁩ Chinook minutes ago rescuing people trapped by the #CreekFire So proud of our National Guard pilots and crews. Thoughts with those affected by this unfolding disaster. pic.twitter.com/GDV9J62MBT — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

The Fresno County Sheriff's office issued an evacuation warning for all of the Shaver Lake area in the Sierra National Forest. The fire sent a huge plume of smoke that was visible from space.

The Creek Fire — consisting of three wildfires — was burning in the Sierra National Forest, which exploded to 56 square miles, jumped a river Saturday afternoon and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, forest spokesman Dan Tune told CBS San Francisco.

The fire in Sierra National Forest broke out Friday night and had burned to 36,000 acres by Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. The National Weather Service in Oakland said there were multiple lightning strikes on Saturday night.