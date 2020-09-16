Two cranes collide in Austin, Texas, injuring 22 people

At least 22 people were injured Wednesday after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, local officials said. Sixteen of the injured were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CBS affiliate KEYE reported.

Most of the injured were hurt as they attempted to escape the collision, officials said.

The cause of the collision, which was reported at 9:38 a.m. local time, is under investigation.

One of the crane operators was still inside the crane after the collision. Authorities were using drones to figure out how to get the operator down safely, KEYE reported.