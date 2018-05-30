Crane collapses onto several homes in Florida – live updates

A crane collapsed across at least two homes in a Florida neighborhood Wednesday. Aerial footage shows the boom laying on top of at least one roof causing damage.

CBS Miami reports that it happened in the Lauderhill area around 3:30 p.m. local time -- northwest of Fort Lauderdale. The crane was there for a power pole installation by Florida Power & Light.

A fire official told CBS Miami that there were two confirmed injuries, but there were no details if anyone was rushed to a hospital.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue spokeswoman Jerry Gonzalez tells The Associated Press there are no fatalities and that she wasn't aware of the severity of the injuries.

First responders are checking the area for more damage or any additional injuries.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

