Craig Turner, Tina Turner's son, dead in apparent suicide

Craig Turner, the eldest son of music legend Tina Turner, has died of an apparent suicide in Studio City, California, CBS News has confirmed. He was 59.

John Kades, a captain with Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, told CBS News that the preliminary report from LAPD North Hollywood is that Turner died of a gunshot wound but "our doctors still need to do what they need to do."

"The call was reported as a suicide, gun shot wound," a spokesperson told ET. "The next of kin has been notified. There will be an autopsy done and there is an investigator at the scene."

The LA County Coroner's office tells ET that Craig was pronounced dead at his home on Tuesday after a call reporting suicide. https://t.co/UWjQngt072 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 4, 2018

Craig Turner worked in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley, ET reports.

Tina Turner was in Paris for fashion week at the time of her son's death.