Comedian Craig Robinson evacuated from North Carolina comedy club due to gunfire

Comedian Craig Robinson said he canceled a performance Saturday night at a North Carolina comedy club after there was gunfire.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., an unidentified man brandished a fire arm inside The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, and discharged his weapon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement.

The club was evacuated and no one was injured, police said. The suspect was taken into custody, police added.

Robinson posted about the experience on Instagram.

In a video post, he said he was inside the comedy club's greenroom about to perform a set when he was evacuated to a nearby concert.

"I'm performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club," he says in the video as the pop band Big Time Rush performs for fans in the background.

"Again, there's an active shooter at the club I was at so we had to run over here to this concert," Robinson tells his followers, jokingly adding: "Big Time Rush to the rescue."

"I'm safe, I'm cool. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they were like, 'Everybody get out,'" Robinson said. "It was wild. It was a moment for sure."