Cow-A-Bunga!

British farmers bid on a farm-bred bullock at the Newark cattle sales in Newark, England.

The worst of Britain's ''Mad Cow'' crisis seems to be over, but the worldwide ban on British beef exports continues Â– a dilemma that has cost the industry billions.

