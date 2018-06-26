CBSN
CBS News June 26, 2018, 6:04 AM

Tree falls on tent at Boy Scout camp in heavy rain, kills teen

Scene at  Bert Adams Scout Camp south of Covington, Georgia after tree fell on tent in heavy rain on June 25, 2018, killing teen inside, according to authorities

COVINGTON, GA -- A 14-year-old boy from Texas was killed Monday during severe weather when a tree fell at a camp.

Authorities tell CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV he was at a Boy Scout camp south of Covington on a week-long camping trip when he and another boy ran to a tent to escape severe weather that was passing through, the station says.

It's believed between 50 and 60 trees came down at the camp.

One fell on the teen's tent, killing him, authorities said.

Newton County Sherriff's Office spokesman Jeff Alexander said the incident occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp, according to The Associated Press.

Another boy was in the tent at the time, but he survived.

The parents of the teen who lost his life were in Texas when it happened.

