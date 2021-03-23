One thing COVID-19 has changed: Our relationship with paper

Who can forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020? What about all of the pizza you ordered? And what did you do with all of the shipping boxes mailed to your home?

This week, "The Debrief with Major Garrett" podcast marks the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, albeit not with a year-from-hell retrospective. Instead, we decided to explore one relationship to a thing that could embody how the pandemic has changed our habits — and led us back to some old ones.

That object is paper: We're using less of it at work and far more of it at home. Our screen-weary eyes long for printed books and puzzles.

We're writing more letters. Many of us voted at home in 2020 with mail-in ballots. Those Amazon boxes are piling up, and our consumption of disinfectant wipes and paper towels has skyrocketed.

Listen to this week's episode wherever you get your podcasts, and follow us on Twitter!

This week, Major welcomed the following guests to the podcast to mark the year of pandemic and paper:

Paul Fowler, executive director of the Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Karen Hayes, co-owner of Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee

Patrick Lindner, chief innovation officer for WestRock

Frank Warren, founder of Post Secret

Terry Webber, executive director of packaging at the American Forest and Paper Association

Gabi Young, president of the Diaper Bank of Central Arizona

Highlights from this week's episode: