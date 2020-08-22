One person dead after wedding reception in Maine linked to COVID-19 outbreak

One of 32 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after a wedding reception in Maine has died, officials announced Friday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) is still investigating the incident, which is Maine's first outbreak directly linked to a social gathering.

The person, whose name was not released, was recently admitted to the Millinocket Regional Hospital (MRH) following the August 7 wedding reception. Hospital officials said she died early Friday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in our community who is affected by this loss," the hospital wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Maine CDC reported Thursday that 32 coronavirus-positive individuals were linked to the wedding, MRH said. The hospital said it has tested 366 people in connection with the party. Results for 103 people are pending.

In total, about 65 people attended the indoor event at the Big Moose Inn earlier this month, officials said.

The governor's executive orders currently limit indoor gatherings to 50 people if there's adequate space, while 100 people are allowed at outdoor events. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks at such events.

The Maine CDC is communicating with Big Moose Inn about the nature of the event and adherence to state requirements.