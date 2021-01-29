The new normal for those who lost family to COVID is no normal ever again

Lauren Thomas was going to be married to Tim Branscomb; they had the venue picked out. Now she can only wear the ring he gave her before he died of COVID at the age of 32.

At 53, Andy Phillips ran six days a week. It took 65 days, but the coronavirus killed him -- taking a father and husband away from his wife Trish and four children.

Craig Drezek was just 49 when he succumbed to the virus, stunning his five children and his wife Jamie, who will never be the same without him.

John Schoffstall died while his wife Jennifer watched on FaceTime, leaving behind two teenage children and a fire department of colleagues who miss him dearly.

Emerick Falta has always been independent. The college student's dad died long ago. Now he's just alone: his 41-year-old mom Emmy died of COVID last spring.

These are just a handful of the families of the more than 400,000 Americans who died of the coronavirus. Their stories are testament to the deep sadness and gaping holes left in the lives of people who lost their loved ones in a cruel twist of fate. Scott Pelley reports on the people who didn't die in the pandemic, but who had pieces of themselves die when the virus robbed them of their most precious people on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, January 31 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The finality of COVID hasn't set in yet for Thomas, who says it may never. "I cannot take [the ring] off. Even though I saw him in the casket. I saw them lower that same casket into the ground. But taking this ring off just confirms that all of this is real. He's really gone… I'm in no rush to take it off." She tells Pelley the pandemic, because it took her fiancé, will never be over for her. "Never be. What is normal? Normal is not a thing for a lot of us anymore."