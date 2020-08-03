17-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19 within 4 days

A 17-year-old boy from the Atlanta area is mourning the loss of both of his parents within four days of each other. Justin Hunter told local station WSB-TV that his parents, Angie and Eugene Hunter, died from COVID-19.

In a post on Twitter on July 31, he wrote about the deaths of his mom and dad, thanking them for making him the person he is today. "I hope you know a lot of people looked up to you, including myself," he wrote. He called his parents his role models and shared family photos from when he was a little boy.

Hunter, a football player going into his senior year at Johns Creek High School, thanked his social media followers for the outpouring of support.

Thank you all for your support. It means the world to me. I won't be responding to text or calls at this time, but I will get back to all of you soon. Love you all🖤#LLE💕🕊 #LLA💕🕊 pic.twitter.com/WCfgmOHltB — Justin Hunter (@JustinHunter47) July 31, 2020

The Johns Creek High School football team also shared a message about the Hunters. "Need some prayers. 1 of our players, [Justin Hunter], just lost both of his parents in the last 4 days," the tweet reads. "Need some prayers for Justin and his family. RIP Gene and Angie."

In an interview with WSB-TV, Hunter said his whole family tested positive for the virus but he was asymptomatic. His parents, however, "became very sick and they had the clear symptoms," he said. "Their temperatures skyrocketed. They had headaches. Horrible cough. They felt very lazy," Hunter said.

His parents were quarantined separately at home and eventually hospitalized. His father, 59, died July 26. His mother, 57, died July 30, he told the station. Hunter said his parents met in college and had been married for 35 years. CBS News has reached out to people close to the Hunters for more information.

A GoFundMe was created for the family. "The loss of Angie and Eugene this week has left us all with such heavy hearts," the page reads. "Please help us in supporting their 17yr old son Justin. Your assistance will be used to establish a trust for Justin. This will help provide basic life needs and enable him to pursue his educational dreams & aspirations."

Others posted heartfelt tributes. "This week, our brother and former saxophone player at Mount Zion, Eugene Hunter, passed due to complications from Covid 19," Keva B. Napper wrote on Facebook. "Angie passed this week as well from covid, leaving their 17 year old son without parents. This is beyond heartbreaking and Justin needs our prayers!"

"Eugene was not only a great musician but had a kind heart!! We will miss you guys!!" the post continued. It included a photo of Eugene with his sax.

In his interview with WSB-TV, Justin Hunter said they were a "regular family just trying to stay safe during this pandemic," and said his mom took precautions like wearing a mask and gloves to the store. He urged others to also wear a mask. "If you don't wear it for yourself, then wear it for the next person," he said. "Because you could be saving that person's life."