Biden says 90% of all adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

President Biden announced Monday that 90% of all American adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, about two weeks before May 1, the date he has set to have enough doses for all adults. But Mr. Biden on Monday also warned Americans should not "let up now" amid rising COVID-19 infection increases and called on governors who have lifted mask mandates to reinstate them.

"If we let our guard down now, we could still see the virus getting worse, not better," Mr. Biden said Monday. "We're giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains. As much as we're doing, America, we have to be doing more."

Mr. Biden echoed comments from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who warned earlier Monday that the steady rise in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths has left her with a sense of "impending doom."

"We're giving up hard fought, hard won gains," he said. "As much as we're doing, America, it's time to do even more. All of us have to do our part, every one of us."

Mr. Biden urged Americans not to let up on mitigation measures and implored governors and local officials to reinstate mask mandates to head off another surge.

"Please, this is not politics," he said. "Reinstate the mandate if you let it down."

The president also said he believes states should pause their reopenings. "Our work is far from over. The war against COVID-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious," he said.

But Mr. Biden on Monday also touted the fact that 100 million vaccine doses had been administered well ahead of his original goal of 100 days. He has since doubled his goal to 200 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days. More than 145 million vaccine doses have been administrated so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

To ensure that 90% of Americans are eligible for the vaccine by April 19, Mr. Biden said he is directing his COVID team to locate vaccination sites within 5 miles of 90% of all Americans. The White House is expanding the number of pharmacies that can administer the vaccine, and by April 19, there will be 12 more federally run vaccination sites.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.