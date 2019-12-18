Court declares Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional

A federal appeals court has determined the individual mandate in the nation's health care law is unconstitutional. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals announced the decision on Obamacare Wednesday, sending the case back to a lower court in Texas to determine whether other parts of the Affordable Care Act can continue to exist.

The Trump administration has already stopped enforcing the penalty for individuals not purchasing health insurance, and Mr. Trump has claimed his administration eliminated the individual mandate.

A source on the plane with the president en route to a rally in Michigan told CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid the decision gives the president something to smile about on the day he is expected to be impeached. Undoing Obamacare was one of Mr. Trump's key campaign promises.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



