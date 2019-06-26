Couple missing in Barbados ID'd by police as Americans Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil

Police in Barbados have asked for help in their search for a missing American couple last seen heading out to sea on a jet ski on Monday.

The Royal Barbados Police Force said in a statement posted to its Facebook page that 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil, 25, were staying in the Caribbean nation on vacation, in the town of St. James.

On Monday afternoon "they rented a Jet Ski from an operator at Holetown Beach and proceeded out to sea and have not been seen since." They were wearing lifejackets, according to the police.

POLICE MISSING PERSONS BULLETIN: The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two... Posted by Royal Barbados Police Force on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The jet ski rental company became worried for the pair's safety soon after they left, according to police, and first asked other similar companies along the beach to help look for them. When they found no sign of the missing couple or the jet ski, they alerted police.

Local media in New Jersey have said the pair is from Montclair.

The Barbados police asked anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1-800-TIPS (8477).