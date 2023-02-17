Country star Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour

After a chance encounter with a dog in need of a home while on her "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," country superstar Carrie Underwood adopted the shelter puppy, adding a new furry member to her family.

"Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher," Underwood wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week, sharing photos of the puppy laying on a fluffy rug and sleeping in a dog bed.

Underwood explained that she was on tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, when Pawsitive Impact North Carolina Dog Rescue brought a group of puppies to the Spectrum Center to cheer up the crew and "make us all smile." Underwood played the Spectrum Center on Feb. 8.

She met Charlie and decided she couldn't leave without her.

"We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!," Underwood said.

She added that the new addition has been fitting in well with her children and her other pets.

"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister," the "Before He Cheats" singer wrote.

Underwood thanked the pet shelter for introducing the adorable Charlie into her home and life.