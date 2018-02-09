By Crimesider Staff CBS News February 9, 2018, 12:25 PM

Coroner: 1 dead after shooting at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home

The scene outside the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in August where one person was shot dead in a domestic violence attack Feb. 9, 2018

WDRW

Last Updated Feb 9, 2018 3:16 PM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. – One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, reports CBS affiliate WRDW.

The station reports that the Richmond County Coroner confirmed that Jaz-Na O. Timmons, 34, of Augusta was shot at least once and killed Friday in the nursing home's parking lot. Timmons was reportedly an employee at the nursing home.

Augusta University officials told the station that the shooting was a "domestic violence-targeted attack."

Several schools in the area were on lockdown as deputies searched for the suspect.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Crimesider

Popular