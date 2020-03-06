White House tightens visitor rules over coronavirus concerns

The White House is tightening its White House visitor rules over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, CBS News confirms, according to a senior White House official. Going forward, the White House will require all guests to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. Their information will then be reviewed by the White House medical team, if any country listed is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

White House deputy chief of staff for operations Tony Ornato is currently reviewing the visitor policy. A senior White House official said that Ornato is not leading a "task force," as his role has been described by some media outlets. His efforts are considered to be part of the duties of his job. The New York Post first reported the change in rules.

The White House is also weighing additional changes, including a pause in White House tours and temperature checks for visitors.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CBS News in a statement that the White House is adopting a number of new procedures in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Health and Human Services Department, including "educating staff on hygiene best practices, existing sick day and telework policies, increased cleaning routines for high-traffic areas, and asking staff to be alert to the CDC's and [State Department's] current set of international health and travel advisories when scheduling meetings or travel, and inviting people onto the complex."

President Trump will be visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta Friday afternoon. He told reporters Friday morning that the trip, which had been canceled, was back on track after an individual at the CDC was suspected of having coronavirus but tested negative.