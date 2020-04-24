Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll is fast approaching 50,000, and more than 860,000 people in the country have been infected.

On Thursday, President Trump wondered aloud about the possibility of injecting disinfectants into patients. William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security, seemed to shoot the idea down as quickly as it was mentioned, saying it wasn't being considered. It was also met with quick rebuke from the medical community.

Doctors around the world have posted messages on social media urging people not to ingest disinfectants.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today