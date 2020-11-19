Watch Live: Coronavirus task force briefs reporters for the first time in months

The White House's Coronavirus Task Force is briefing reporters for the first time in months as cases and deaths continue to climb throughout the country in record numbers. The country just passed the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths from COVID-19, with winter and the holidays are rapidly approaching.

The task force met Tuesday and warned of dire consequences if more mitigation measures aren't taken. The task force said the country could reach up to 2,000 deaths a day by Christmas, and recommended closing indoor dining and restaurants. The task force also suggested that Vice President Mike Pence or President Trump urge Americans publicly to take more precautions.

Mr. Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since Election Day and his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Mr. Trump has largely forgone meeting with the task force. He gave update last week on Operation Warp Speed, the push to fast-track the vaccine.

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer in the last two weeks have offered promising news on the vaccine front. But public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned that the country is in for a long, dark winter, when people will spend more time inside, where the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19 is much higher.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden has formed his own coronavirus advisory board, particularly since the Trump administration won't allow him to meet with current health officials.