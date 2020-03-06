Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a briefing

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the global coronavirus outbreak, are scheduled to hold a press briefing at the White House Friday evening.

At least 98,000 people in almost 90 countries have caught the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. It has killed almost 3,300 people, and according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, more than 55,000 patients have recovered from the flu-like illness.

There have been 12 deaths in the United States — 11 in Washington state and one in California

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing Date: Friday, March 6, 2020

Friday, March 6, 2020 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: James S. Brady Briefing Room - The White House, Washington, D.C.

James S. Brady Briefing Room - The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Coronavirus live updates on CBSNews.com

The Trump administration has faced criticism over the availability of test kits in the United States. Vice President Mike Pence has said any American would be able to get tested for the disease — but he acknowledged Thursday, as the government raced to distribute tests, that the capacity wasn't there yet.