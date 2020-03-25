What to watch, read and listen to while social distancing - "CBS This Morning" team shares their picks

With public spaces shut down and social distancing the new normal during the coronavirus outbreak, many of us find ourselves with more free time at home than we know what to do with. We asked the CBS News team what shows, movies, books and music they recommend to give you a meaningful escape while we all ride out the period of social isolation.

WHAT TO WATCH

Gayle King's TV show recommendations:

For fun: "Young Sheldon," "Bob Hearts Abishola," "The Neighborhood" and "Mom" (CBS)

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu) — "With Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Do you need more of a tease than that?" King says.

"Self Made" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)



"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

Going to watch

"Tiger King" (Netflix) — "This is a documentary based on the true story of a guy who runs a tiger zoo and his love for the big cats, and other exotic animals. It's an interesting cast of characters. Some support it, some want to put him out of business. It includes a murder investigation and betrayal," King says.

"Love is Blind" (Netflix) — "I'm curious to see what all the buzz is about because I just don't know how it's possible to fall in love with someone you've never seen," King says.

Jamie Wax's movie recommendations:



"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (Amazon Prime)



"Hello Dolly" (HBO Now)



"Booksmart" (Hulu)



"I am Dolemite" (Netflix)



"Inherit The Wind" (Amazon Prime)

Jericka Duncan's movie recommendations:

"The Shawshank Redemption" (Netflix)

"The Color Purple" (Amazon Prime)

"Love and Basketball" (Amazon Prime)

"Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (Netflix)

"War Room" (Amazon Prime)

Weijia Jiang's documentary recommendations:

"The Kingmaker" (Showtime)

"Mike Wallace is Here" (Hulu)

"Hoop Dreams" (Hulu, HBO Go and HBO Now)

"Searching for Sugar Man" (Netflix)

"Best of Enemies" (Showtime and Hulu)

+ Bonus TV suggestion from Star Trek fan Vladimir Duthiers: "Star Trek: Discovery" & "Star Trek: Picard" (CBS All Access)

WHAT TO READ

Tony Dokoupil's non-fiction recommendations:

"Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values" by Robert M. Pirsig

"Why Does the World Exist?: An Existential Detective Story" by Jim Holt

"Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" by John Berendt

"Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo

"The Last American Man" by Elizabeth Gilbert

Jeff Glor's fiction recommendations:

"The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett

"Tigerman" by Nick Harkaway

"Peace Like a River" by Leif Enger

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Anthony Mason's album recommendations:

"Lonely Avenue" by Ben Folds

"Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves

"Otis Blue" by Otis Redding

"Father of the Bride" by Vampire Weekend

"Take A Look" by Irma Thomas



Anthony Mason's pandemic playlist:

"Lonely Avenue" by Ray Charles

"Get Together" by The Youngbloods

"Queen Of Peace" by Florence + The Machine

"United (How Does It Feel)" by D'Angelo

"Feel The Way I Want" by Caroline Rose

"Make It Better" by Anderson .Paak

"Love Galore" by SZA (feat. Travis Scott)

"New York" by St. Vincent

"Losing You" by Solange

"Teach You" by Emily King (feat. Sara Bareilles)



