"I never felt alone": First Washington, D.C., patient on battling coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to climb, but there's reason to have hope. Reverend Tim Cole, the leader of the historic Christ Church Georgetown, was the first person in Washington D.C. to test positive for the coronavirus. He was recently released from the hospital after a weeks-long battle with the disease.

"CBS Evening News" host Norah O'Donnell spoke with Cole about his experience with the deadly virus.

Norah O'Donnell: How are you feeling?

A little stronger each day. And I think I've got a little bit of a road to physical recovery, but, in my mind, my heart, my soul, I'm 100 times better than I was a few days ago when I was in hospital.

You spent three weeks in the hospital. Tell us about your fight against the virus.

It was a sudden surprise, of course, to be diagnosed. And a bit of a shock, a little bit frightening. I was greatly supported by wonderful people from here from Christ Church. And people indeed praying for me from all over the world. So I never felt alone.

What was the fight like physically against coronavirus?

There were times when you can't do anything very much at all. Because the doctors and nurses, wonderful as they are, they don't really have anything to treat this with. They just have to wait and watch with you.

What would you like to say to the nurses and doctors who treated you?

They were absolutely wonderful. I would never recognize them in the street, I'm afraid because they were all covered in masks and things. My real sincere gratitude goes to the staff of Georgetown MedStar.

What can people use in terms of their faith in order to get through these very difficult times?

The main thing is the people that are around you. That you're not standing there alone. Of course, I've been through many things in my life, and God has always seen me through to the dawning of the new day, so I have every expectation that he will do the same with this.