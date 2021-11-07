Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls.

Columbia said it issued "a campus-wide emergency alert" after receiving threats to school buildings. The New York City school warned students to avoid the area while police investigate, but later said the threat was deemed "not credible" and it was safe to return.

Cornell, which is located in upstate New York, issued a similar statement, reporting that police "received a call of bombs being placed" in multiple buildings, including the law school.

CornellALERT: for the Ithaca campus. Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

Officials at Brown, which is located in Rhode Island, confirmed to CBS News that the school had also received a bomb threat on Sunday, and "evacuated several buildings near the university's college green."

The news comes after multiple bomb threats were called into Yale on Friday, according to CBS New York. Police responded to the scene and gave students the all-clear to return later Friday evening.