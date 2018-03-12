High school soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting students

CHICAGO -- A suburban high school soccer coach is charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three students, CBS Chicago reports. Police say administrators at Vernon Hills High School contacted authorities Thursday after learning about possible criminal conduct involving a student and a member of the high school staff.

Authorities said 28-year-old Cori Beard, a part-time assistant coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams was allegedly involved in "unlawful sexual acts with three current Vernon Hills High School boys."

The acts allegedly took place between December 2017 and February 2018. Beard had worked for Community High School District 128 since the 2013-2014 school year, the school district said. It said it would provide counseling services to its students and staff.

Beard, a Vernon Hills resident, was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault. Her next court date is scheduled for March 13.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports she is being at the Lake County Jail on one million dollars bail.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 847-247-4884.