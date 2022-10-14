"His smile lit up a room": Corey Phelan, Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher, dies at age 20 from cancer

Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan has died at the age of 20 after "his courageous battle with cancer," the team announced from its player development Twitter account.

In a statement Thursday night, the Phillies minor league director Preston Mattingly said the team is "extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan."

"Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him," he said. "While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else."

Mattingly called him a "special person."

"His smile lit up a room and everyone who came in contact with him cherished the interaction," Mattingly said. "His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization."

Phelan was a left-handed relief pitcher from Greenlawn, New York. Phelan made five appearances for the Phillies' Florida Complex League in 2021 and posted a 0.93 ERA, according to Baseball Reference. He signed with the Phillies in 2020 and called it his "life long dream" to part of the team. He was diagnosed with Non-Hoodkin's lymphoma in April.

He visited the Phillies back in May - a meeting that was arranged by then-manager Joe Girardi and his staff, according to MLB. Phelan gave all members of the organization a green bracelet.

"The kid is a fighter and he is a strong kid. He is mentally strong. He is tough," Girardi said then. "His whole family was here. He spoke to us and it was pretty moving."