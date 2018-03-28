Actor Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed; police investigating

RESEDA – Actor Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed in Reseda late Tuesday night, authorities report. According to Los Angeles police, sometime before 10 p.m. and midnight, officers were called to a Reseda residence on an assault with a deadly weapon call.

CBS Los Angeles reports that police arrived to find the 46-year-old Feldman suffering from a minor stab wound to his abdomen. Police said he was stabbed with a small, sharp unknown object.

Feldman transported himself to the hospital, police said. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators are unclear on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing and have no suspect information at this time. The exact location of the stabbing was not confirmed.

At 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Feldman tweeted a photo of himself in the hospital. In the tweet, Feldman claims a man opened his car door and stabbed him with an object. He also alleges there were three male suspects, but only one attacked him.

"IM IN THE HOSPITAL!" Feldman wrote. "I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I'M OK!"

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Police said they could not yet substantiate Feldman's claims that the attack was possibly in retaliation for him reporting an alleged pedophile ring to the LAPD.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman is known for such 1980s movies as "The Goonies," "Stand By Me" and "The Lost Boys."

In his 2013 autobiography, Feldman talked about being molested as a child actor. He also claimed his friend, the late Corey Haim, was also molested as a child. He has become more outspoken in recent weeks in light of sexual harassment and abuse allegations made against celebrities such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Feldman, now 46, has said he is trying to generate funding for a movie he wants to produce about pedophilia in Hollywood, a film that would expose alleged offenders. He told CNN this week he gave the LAPD specific names, but he has not identified any alleged offenders publicly.