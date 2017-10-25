Corey Feldman announces project to expose Hollywood pedophiles

Corey Feldman has said before that he was sexually abused as a child actor, but now he says he's ready to name names. He announced in a YouTube video that he is going to expose Hollywood pedophiles in what he calls a "Truth Campaign." Feldman is raising funds to create a documentary.

"I told everybody a few days ago that I had a plan to hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics we've been discussing," said Feldman.

The "Goonies" actor turned musician said he plans to expose a Hollywood pedophile ring that he claims has existed at least since the '80s, when he began his career.

"Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today," he said. "And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios."

Feldman said in the video that his life has been rough ever since he began threatening to expose sex abusers in Hollywood.

"I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed," he said. "Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk." Feldman said his bandmates quit because they are frightened they will get hurt, though he said he does not know what they think will happen to them. He said because what he is revealing about the entertainment industry is so sensitive and controversial, he needs extra security and an amped up legal team.

Feldman is trying to raise $10 million through an IndieGoGo campaign that will allow him to make the documentary "in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it." He said he will direct, produce and distribute the film himself. As of Wednesday evening, the campaign raised more than $39,000.

Last year, Feldman told the Hollywood Reporter he was molested as a child actor, and that his best friend and fellow child star Corey Haim was raped at the age of 11. Haim later struggled with addiction and died in 2010.

Feldman said that he has had to go through "a lot of therapy" to cope with his traumatic childhood; the actor said his molestations came "from several hands."

"Ask anybody in our group of kids at that time: They were passing us back and forth to each other," said Feldman, adding that grown men in Hollywood would host parties and invite mostly kids aged 10 to 16 with just a few adults in the mix. "[Alison Arngrim] from 'Little House on the Prairie' said [in an interview], 'Everybody knew that the two Coreys were just being passed around.' Like it was something people joked about on studio lots."

At the time, Feldman said that while he would love to name names, he was afraid to do so because of the legal issues it would inflict on him. He said he has bumped into one of his molesters several times and has never confronted him.