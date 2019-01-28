Boy who left home in snowstorm after fight over cellphone found dead

Marshalltown, Iowa -- Police say the body of a 13-year-old Iowa boy who left his home during a snowstorm Tuesday night has been found. Marshalltown police said in a news release that Corey Brown's body was located about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown. They said there's no evidence the boy's death involved criminal activity, but that they will continue to investigate. They have not released a cause of death.

Corey Brown KCCI

In an earlier release, police said Corey was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. CBS affiliate KCCI reports that police Chief Michael Tupper said surveillance video captured the boy leaving home. Tupper said at a Thursday news conference the teen's parents took his phone away as punishment after a "disciplinary discussion," reported the Des Moines Register.

"It's a typical interaction with a 13-year-old child, nothing extraordinary," Tupper said Thursday. "But he reacted emotionally to that."

At the press conference last week, the boy's parents had issued an emotional plea for him to return home.

"Corey you know how much we love you, and I'm not gonna stop until we find you," his mother Michelle Brown said through tears.

Volunteers and public safety workers searched for him, but the search was complicated by frigid temperatures and blustery winds.

The Marshalltown Community School District said Sunday it was saddened to learn about Corey's death and that he "was loved by many and will be deeply missed."