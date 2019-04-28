College football player fatally shot and New York Giants draft pick injured in Kansas

A college football player died in an off-campus shooting Sunday morning that also injured a New York Giants NFL Draft pick. According to a statement from Washburn University, a college in Topeka, Kansas, football team member Dwane Simmons, a junior, was killed and senior Corey Ballentine was injured.

According to CBS affiliate KCTV in Kansas, the shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning about a half mile from the campus. CBS affiliate WIBW-TV reports police said Simmons died in the street from a gunshot wound and that an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Dwane Simmons and Corey Ballentine in photos provided by Washburn University. Washburn University

"Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons," said Washburn head coach Craig Schurig, according to WIBW-TV. "Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane's infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams."

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act," the University said in a statement. "Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. AP

On Saturday afternoon, Ballentine had been drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft as the 180th overall pick. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

The New York Giants released a statement on the matter Sunday afternoon: "We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.