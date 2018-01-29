Standoff with armed suspect at hotel on University of Minnesota campus: Cops

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say an armed suspect is in a standoff situation inside a hotel on the University of Minnesota campus, reports CBS Minnesota.

Police say the situation began early Monday at the Graduate Hotel and involves three people — one of whom authorities have been talking to. The suspect is contained to a room, police tell CBS Minnesota's Mary McGuire.

The hotel is not being evacuated, but rooms around the suspect's room have been evacuated, the station reports.

The university says roads in the area along with the school's recreation center are closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story.