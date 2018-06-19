Cops: Officer impersonator pulled over driver, sexually assaulted her

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Police in Texas are searching for a police impersonator they say pulled over a driver and sexually assaulted her. The Grand Prairie Police department has released a sketch of the suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened early Sunday in Grand Prairie, reports CBS DFW. The impersonator was driving a black SUV equipped with red and blue lights around the front fender, the station reports. After pulling over the victim, he directed her to his backseat where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police he was a Hispanic male, about 25 years old, six feet, two inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with black slicked-back hair, a mustache with stubble on his face and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a black tactical-style uniform with a badge and duty belt.

Anyone who recognizes the composite sketch of the suspect or the described vehicle is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police or Crime Stoppers at 972.988.8477(TIPS). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.