Cops: Man found dead in car with 2 dying girls in apparent murder-suicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Authorities have found the bodies of a man and two dying children believed to be his daughters in a parked car in West Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that authorities believe the case to be a murder-suicide.

West Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney says authorities found the car overnight next to the local city hall.

The bodies of a 47-year-old man and two girls, ages 9 and 12, were found inside. The girls were still alive but unresponsive, but they later died at the hospital, reports CBS Sacramento.

"Incredibly sad. Coming up to the top of the year where everyone is looking forward to going into the new year and having a happy new year, its one event that we certainly we don't want to report on, I don't even want to be up here talking about this, but it's a horrific event and it's very, very sad," said Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police Department.

Kinney says the three had no obvious wounds. Authorities did not immediately release the names.

The mother of the two children was not at the scene, but police say they are talking with her as part of the investigation, CBS Sacramento reports.