Cops: Little Caesars worker shoots, kills man in clown mask who attacked him

HOLLY HILL, Fla. -- A worker at a northeast Florida Little Ceasars pizza shop shot and killed a man in a clown mask who attacked him, police tell CBS affiliate WKMG. According to the Holly Hill Police Department, Heriberto Feliciano, 28, had just walked out after closing the Holly Hill store Saturday night when a suspect wearing a clown mask attacked him.

The suspect hit Feliciano with a wooden post until the post broke and tried to stab him with scissors, according to a police report.

Authorities said Feliciano was able to reach his concealed firearm and shot the suspect several times. The suspect was pronounced dead. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and release his identity.

Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich told the station it appears the shooting was justified.

"It was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself," Aldrich said.

Aldrich said he thinks the suspect knew when the restaurant closed. A surveillance video from the restaurant shows the suspect walking around the back of the restaurant while carrying what looked to be a piece of wood. It also shows Feliciano closing up shop for the night and walking outside before he is immediately attacked by the assailant.

Feliciano suffered injuries to his face and shoulder and his relatives drove him to the hospital, police told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. He is licensed to carry a concealed firearm, the paper reports.

Aldrich said police are continuing to investigate.

"This is unusual for the city of Holly Hill and we take this very seriously," Aldrich said. "That's why we are aggressively following it up at this point."