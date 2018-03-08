Cops: Hartford man drives stolen car to court to face stolen car charge

HARTFORD, Conn. - A man who was in court facing a stolen car charge is accused of driving another stolen car to the courthouse.

According to the Hartford Courant, Jonathan Rivera, 25, was in Superior Court to appear on first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle charges stemming from an alleged Feb. 17 car theft.

While Rivera was inside the courthouse, police outside were reportedly scanning license plates for violations and discovered a Subaru that had been reported stolen on Feb. 28.

According to the Hartford police, officers watched the car and when Rivera returned and attempted to drive away, they arrested him.

Police records indicate Rivera is charged with second-degree larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and operation a motor vehicle without a license. He is being held on $25,000 bond.