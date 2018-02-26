Cops: Girl, 4, who survived family murder-suicide pretended to be asleep

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Police say a 4-year-old girl who survived a family murder-suicide pretended to be asleep during the killings in her Missouri home, reports CBS affiliate KMOV.

Investigators say police responded to a 911 call at the home in Bellefontaine Neighbors late Thursday night and found a woman and her teen son shot to death. Police say the suspected caller was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound with a cellphone in hand. The man and woman recently got engaged to be married.

Bellefontaine Police Chief Jeremy Ihler says the couple's 4-year-old daughter was in the home during the shootings but survived uninjured. Police reportedly found the child in a bedroom pretending to be asleep. The girl is being evaluated at a hospital and will be turned over to relatives.

Police have identified the victims as 31-year-old Katrina Banks and 15-year-old Kevin Johnson. The alleged shooter was identified as 31-year-old Dornubari Dugbor.

Dugbor called 911 just before killing himself, Ihler told KMOV, and said: "There are three dead bodies at Hoyt Drive and I need police to respond."

The girl is in the care of child services until she can be placed with a relative, the station reports.