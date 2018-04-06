Cops: Disaster narrowly avoided when chase suspect rams big rig hauling jet fuel

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Three gang members have been charged after leading police on a car chase before crashing head-on into a big rig hauling aviation fuel, according to Santa Ana police. Part of the chase and the crash was caught on video.

The incident started around 11 p.m. Thursday when Santa Ana officers attempted to pull over a possibly stolen car for traffic violations, and the car sped off, Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told Crimesider.

The driver, who was among three occupants of the car, led officers on a chase at one point drawing California Highway Patrol response when the car entered a freeway. The car returned to city streets in Santa Ana before crossing into Costa Mesa, where it rammed head-on into the big rig. One of the car's occupants can be seen on the video jumping out of a window and attempting to carjack two vehicles before surrendering to police.

Bertagna identified the driver as Alexander Angel Garcia, 18, the front passenger as Fernando Sandoval, 21, and the rear passenger as Jonathan Angel Quintero, 18. He said they were all documented gang members.

The driver of the big rig was uninjured and the tank in which the truck was hauling the highly combustible jet fuel to a nearby airport wasn't breached, which Bertagna called "very lucky."

"That would have been disastrous," Bertagna said.

All three face charges of attempted carjacking, felony evading, hit and run with property damage, participating in a criminal street gang, committing a felony to benefit a criminal street gang and obstructing a police officer. One of the suspects was admitted to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.