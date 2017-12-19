Cops: Chicago day care workers charged after five toddlers burned with hot glue gun

CHICAGO -- Authorities say two women are facing charges after five toddlers were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago day care. Chicago police say Lizandra E. Cosme, 32, is accused of burning the three girls and two boys, all 2, at the Children's Learning Place Dec. 1, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Also, 27-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of endangering a child. Sources told CBS Chicago Gonzalez is accused of standing by during the glue gun incident.

A prosecutor reportedly said in court Monday both women are seen laughing during the incident on the daycare's surveillance video.

A judge on Monday ordered the 32-year-old Cosme held without bail. She was arrested Sunday and faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. She's due back in court Dec. 26.

Cosme's husband and sister were in court on Monday. Her husband told CBS Chicago "she made a mistake." Cosme's sister said, "she's innocent."

Prosecutors did not provide a motive in court.

Staff at Children's Learning Place escorted parents away from cameras Monday morning, but not before some parents told CBS Chicago they heard one child came home with a burn a few weeks ago, and it was then discovered several had similar injuries.

The day care worker brought the hot glue gun from home to work on a Christmas project, the station reports.

It was not immediately known if either woman has an attorney. Listed phone numbers for the women were disconnected.

A day care spokeswoman says the Department of Children and Family Services was notified and both employees were fired.

"The well being of our students is paramount. Upon learning of the alleged incident, we notified DCFS immediately and terminated two of our employees. We are currently working with investigators," Children's Learning Place spokeswoman Lissa Druss Christman said in an email to CBS Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it also was investigating the case.