Cops: 70-year-old man attacked wife with hatchet, killed self with chainsaw

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – A 70-year-old Virginia man is dead after allegedly attacking his wife with a hatchet then killing himself with a chainsaw, according to the West Springfield Police District.

Authorities say that officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute at 3:30 Thursday found a 76-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries caused by the blunt side of a hatchet.

Police found the woman's husband, the suspect in her attack, in the garage with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or the suspect.

Police say they believe that an adult family member pushed through the front door and saw the suspect assaulting his wife. She then rescued the victim and they left the home, but the suspect allegedly followed them outside where they struggled over the weapon.

A 911 call was placed, and the suspect went inside and shut the door. According to the police statement, officers were setting up a perimeter when they saw the man laying on the floor of the garage with serious injuries.