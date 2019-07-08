Kris Kobach files paperwork to run for Senate in Kansas

Kris Kobach, the far-right former Kansas secretary of state who led President Trump's now-dismantled voter fraud commission, has filed paperwork to run for the Senate in Kansas.

Kobach, a controversial figure whose name was floated to hold an immigration position in Mr. Trump's administration, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday. The Kansas Senate seat is opening up after 2020, since 83-year-old Sen. Pat Roberts isn't running for reelection.

Kobach ran for governor last year, and lost to Democrat Laura Kelly in the deep-red state. Mr. Trump supported Kobach, a supporter of much stricter voting laws and a hardliner on immigration.

"Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas," Mr. Trump tweeted in August before the gubernatorial election. "He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY!"

Kobach is expected to speak later in the day.

This a developing story and will be updated.