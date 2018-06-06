Contractor arrested at White House was accused in Md. of shooting ex's boyfriend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A National Security Council contractor who was arrested Tuesday at the White House on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, according to a spokesman for the Prince George's County, Maryland State's Attorney Office.

The Secret Service said Martese Edwards was arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor.

Authorities say Edwards shot his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend during a dispute on May 3, and a warrant for his arrest was entered into a national database on May 17. The victim survived but remains in critical condition.

Erzen said the database was updated with new information about Edwards on Sunday, and the Secret Service became aware of the warrant soon after.

Edwards is currently being held in Washington, but will be charged with attempted first degree murder and assault after being extradited to Maryland, said Prince George's County State's Attorney spokesman John Erzen. Edwards waived his right to contest extradition at a Wednesday morning hearing.

The warrant for his arrest remains sealed.