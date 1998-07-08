Contact Information

CBSN
Public Eye



















Wednesdays

9:00PM ET/PT

Check local listings

Contact Us


Welcome to Your Voice. This is where you can interact directl with the program. Selected emails may be read on air during the live broadcast. If you want to voice an opinion, or comment on something said during the program's broadcast, send an email to publiceye@cbs.com.

Disclaimer: Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel airs each Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST. Any submission received after 10:00 PM EST Wednesday will not be considered for that night's broadcast. You must include your name, city, state, and e-mail address if you want your submission read on the air.

Please include in your email your first and last name, and city and state of residence.

By submitting your electronic mail or any other form of communication to us, you waive any and all proprietary rights which you may have in such communication and we shall exclusively own all rights in and to the communication. This means that we shall be entitled to make unrestricted use of the communication for any purpose whatsoever, commercial or otherwise, at any time or times, and we shall not owe you or any other person any compensation for such use.

For an archive of interactive online features from Public Eye With Bryant Gumbel, go to the Public Eye site.


© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.

